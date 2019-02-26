|
|
CHERYL WILSON
Burlington - Cheryl Faye Wilson, 73, of Burlington, KY passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. She was born on September 8, 1945 in Covington, KY to the late Joseph and Georgia Ash. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Brian Namiot, and her son: James Wilson. Cheryl is survived by her loving children: Joy Monks (Glen) of Florence, KY, and William M. Long (Marcie) of Royce City, TX, her beloved sister: Linda Gayle Walker of Burlington, KY, her dear grandchildren: Michael Alsip (Brittany), Tyler Long, Kelsey Couch, Makenzie Long, Preston Long, and Canton Long, and her great-grandchildren: Jason Couch, and Bowen Neace. A visitation will be held for Cheryl on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 11 AM until 1 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held following the visitation at 1 PM at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place following the service at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington, KY. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2019