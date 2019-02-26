Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Wilson


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Cheryl Wilson Obituary
CHERYL WILSON

Burlington - Cheryl Faye Wilson, 73, of Burlington, KY passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. She was born on September 8, 1945 in Covington, KY to the late Joseph and Georgia Ash. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Brian Namiot, and her son: James Wilson. Cheryl is survived by her loving children: Joy Monks (Glen) of Florence, KY, and William M. Long (Marcie) of Royce City, TX, her beloved sister: Linda Gayle Walker of Burlington, KY, her dear grandchildren: Michael Alsip (Brittany), Tyler Long, Kelsey Couch, Makenzie Long, Preston Long, and Canton Long, and her great-grandchildren: Jason Couch, and Bowen Neace. A visitation will be held for Cheryl on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 11 AM until 1 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held following the visitation at 1 PM at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place following the service at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington, KY. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now