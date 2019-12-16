|
|
Chester Bishop
Cincinnati - Chester Bishop, 98, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Falmouth, KY, died Dec. 15, 2019. For 25 years, he worked in the A & P Factory in Cincinnati, while spending weekends tending to the family farm in Falmouth. He was an active member of the Whitewater Valley Railroad for 25 years and served in the U.S. Army during WWII. Chester is survived by one son, Ed Bishop(Vie); two daughters: Terry Hurley (the late Mike Hurley) and Julie Bishop; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; &his best friend, Patrick McCue, and preceded by his parents, Mager and Mattie Cummins Bishop, a daughter, Carol Hartman; 1 sister, Cora Turner; and 2 brothers: Ernest Bishop and Stanley Bishop
Visitation 5-7:00 pm on Tuesday, Dec. 17th, at Clepper-Kelsch Funeral Home, Cincinnati, OH & 11-1 pm Wed., Dec. 18th at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, KY, preceding service at 1 pm. Interment in Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth, with full military honors by the Hardin-Browning Post #109. Memorials to Queen City Hospice: 4605 Duke Drive, Suite #220, Mason, OH 45040. Online condolences to family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019