Services
Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
11400 Winton Rd
Forest Park, OH 45240
(513) 742-3600
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
11400 Winton Rd
Forest Park, OH 45240
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Dayton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:45 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Dayton, OH
View Map
Dr. Chester C. Turner Jr.

Dr. Chester C. Turner Jr. Obituary
Dr. Chester C. Turner, Jr.

Cincinnati - Dr. Chester C. Turner, Jr. age 66, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Nashville, TN. He is survived by his children, Dr. Robyn Mays (Leonard) and Brian Turner, brother Bill Silkert (Portia), ex-spouse, Pamela Turner; grandchildren, Layla and Olivia Mays, dear friend, Bertina Palmeri and son, Noah Leonhardt and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 27, 11:45 am, Trinity Presbyterian Church, Dayton, Ohio with a Gathering to begin at 11:00 am. Visitation will be Friday, April 26, from 5 pm until 7 pm, at Thompson Hall and Jordan Funeral Home, 11400 Winton Road Forest Park. Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. service to begin at 6 PM. Interment will take place in Woodland Cemetery, Dayton.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019
