Chester Farmer
Crosby Township - Chester L. "Butch" Farmer, of Crosby Township, passed away February 18, 2019 at the age of 74. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years: Pauline Farmer; his beloved children: Mindy (Tom) Sander and Carla (Jeff) Bley; his grandchildren: Craig & Matthew Sander, Brittany (Paul) Isham, and Eric & Nathan Bley; his great-granddaughter: Emmalyn Isham; his siblings: Joe (Carolyn) Farmer and Fran Farmer. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Brater-Winter Funeral Home from 9AM until the time of the Blessing Service at 11AM. Burial to follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4420 Carver Woods Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 or to a . You may bring your donation to the visitation or mail it to the funeral home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019