Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Fugate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester Fugate Jr.

Add a Memory
Chester Fugate Jr. Obituary
Chester Fugate, Jr.

Union - Chester Fugate, Jr., 79, of Union, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He retired from Ammon Nursery after serving as nursery foreman for 41 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Madeline Fugate; son, Darryl Ray Fugate; sisters, Esther Shears, Julie Russ, Linda Gardner and Josephine Sturgeon; brother, Arthur Mitchell Fugate. He is survived by his wife, Susan Marie Fugate; son, Jeffrey Lee (Carolyn) Fugate; sister, Madeline Carol Dudgeon; brothers, James, Jerry, Gary Wayne and Granville Dean Fugate; 2 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and many other family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21 from 10AM -12PM with services following at 12PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Burial will be in Petersburg Cemetery, Petersburg, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to The Bill and Betsy Scheben Care Center 31 Spiral Dr. Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now