Chester Fugate, Jr.
Union - Chester Fugate, Jr., 79, of Union, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He retired from Ammon Nursery after serving as nursery foreman for 41 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Madeline Fugate; son, Darryl Ray Fugate; sisters, Esther Shears, Julie Russ, Linda Gardner and Josephine Sturgeon; brother, Arthur Mitchell Fugate. He is survived by his wife, Susan Marie Fugate; son, Jeffrey Lee (Carolyn) Fugate; sister, Madeline Carol Dudgeon; brothers, James, Jerry, Gary Wayne and Granville Dean Fugate; 2 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and many other family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21 from 10AM -12PM with services following at 12PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Burial will be in Petersburg Cemetery, Petersburg, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to The Bill and Betsy Scheben Care Center 31 Spiral Dr. Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 19, 2019