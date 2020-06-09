Chester R. Cavaliere
Cincinnati - Chester R. Cavaliere "Chet" passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 96. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary L. Cavaliere "Joy". He is also survived by his daughter Jeanne Plunkett and granddaughter Jessica Walther. For information vorhisandryan.com
Cincinnati - Chester R. Cavaliere "Chet" passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 96. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary L. Cavaliere "Joy". He is also survived by his daughter Jeanne Plunkett and granddaughter Jessica Walther. For information vorhisandryan.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.