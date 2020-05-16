Chip Johnston
Cold Spring - Chip Johnston, 36, of Cold Spring passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 13, 2020. He was a 2004 graduate of Campbell County High School. Chip was a lifelong fan of UK basketball and the Cincinnati Reds. He loved his dogs, country music, action movies, jigsaw puzzles and playing poker with family. While seemingly quiet, Chip had a fantastic sense of humor, a big smile, and an even bigger heart. Anyone who met him considered themselves lucky to be his friend. Chip was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, John and Joyce Beal and Clifford and Kathryn Johnston. He leaves behind his mother, Darlene Beal Johnston of Cold Spring; father, Clifford Johnston Jr. of Cincinnati; brother, David Johnston; sisters: Heather Johnston, Erin Johnston and Beth Leeseman; brother-in-law, Chip Leeseman; beloved dogs: Max, Jasmine, and Nina; aunts: Deborah Zepf, Della McCarthy, Dinah Beal, Cindy Mitchell and Amy Hardy; uncles: Doug Beal, Dennis Beal, and Mark Johnston. Also survived by countless cousins and many, many friends. We are devastated by your loss. You will forever be in our hearts. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 20th from 3-6 pm at Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington St. Alexandria, KY. Burial will immediately follow at Grandview Cemetery in Mentor, KY. Online condolences can be expressed at alexandriafh.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 16 to May 19, 2020.