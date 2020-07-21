Chris John Reitz, I
Elsmere - Chris John Reitz, I, 73, of Elsmere passed away Monday evening. Chris was a retired Specialist in Estates and Gifts for the I.R.S., Covington; a member of the Point Pleasant Church of Christ, Hebron and he enjoyed foreign culture and languages, being fluent in French and Spanish. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Ida Lee Youtsey Reitz. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Debra Vanderpool Reitz; son, Chris John Reitz, II; daughter, Elizabeth (Troy) Gorman; 3 grandchildren, Joshua Gorman, Emily Gorman and Joseph Letcher Gorman and a niece, Mary Lee (Greg) Meyer. Services will be private. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to: Point Pleasant Church of Christ, 3259 Point Pleasant Road, Hebron, KY 41048. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com