Christian R. Marts
Chris Marts passed away on February 11, 2020, age 72. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Kay), their sons, Simon and Samuel of Cincinnati, and Stephen of Brookline, MA. He is also survived by his sisters Noelle Hood of Pittsburg,TX, Denise Marts of Redmond, WA, and Robin Mann of Hillsboro,OR as well as a large and loving extended family and friends."
Visitation will take place St Joseph Heights, 1601 Dixie Highway, Covington, KY 41011 on Wednesday, February 19 at 6 p.m. followed by Mass. Those wishing to honor Chris' life can make a donation in his name to Sisters of Notre Dame Mission Office at the address above.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020