Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM
St Joseph Heights
1601 Dixie Highway
Covington, KY
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Christian Marts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christian R. Marts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christian R. Marts Obituary
Christian R. Marts

Chris Marts passed away on February 11, 2020, age 72. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Kay), their sons, Simon and Samuel of Cincinnati, and Stephen of Brookline, MA. He is also survived by his sisters Noelle Hood of Pittsburg,TX, Denise Marts of Redmond, WA, and Robin Mann of Hillsboro,OR as well as a large and loving extended family and friends."

Visitation will take place St Joseph Heights, 1601 Dixie Highway, Covington, KY 41011 on Wednesday, February 19 at 6 p.m. followed by Mass. Those wishing to honor Chris' life can make a donation in his name to Sisters of Notre Dame Mission Office at the address above.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -