1/1
Christina Gerdes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christina Gerdes

Fort Mitchell - Christina Huntelmann Gerdes, age 85, of Fort Mitchell, KY passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020. Christina was a devoted wife and mother and she took great pride in her grandchildren and loved attending their many events. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish where she was very devoted to her faith and was a friend to everyone she met. Christina is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, William Gerdes; devoted mother to, Rita Garrett (William), Doris Wilker (Jerry), Barbara Koplyay (Stephen), Connie Boggs (Sam), Bill Gerdes (Annette), Monica Littrell (Michael), and Lori Tenhundfeld (Rob); loving grandmother of, Elizabeth Garrett Halpin (Sam), Christina and Katherine Koplyay, Connor and Austin Frohn, Will Boggs, Benny, Natalie and Matthew Gerdes, Emma and Sarah Littrell, Ellen, Jack, Luke and Ryan Tenhundfeld; beloved daughter of the late, Bernard and Bernardine Huntelmann; dear sister of, Hermann Huntelmann, the late Adelheid Munk, Helena Book, Bernhardine Kreuzhermes, the late Heinrich Huntelmann and Bernard Huntelmann, all of Germany. She is also survived by many extended family members, including numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church (Ft. Mitchell, KY) from 11:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 12:00 noon. Interment will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Middendorf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved