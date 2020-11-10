Christina Gerdes
Fort Mitchell - Christina Huntelmann Gerdes, age 85, of Fort Mitchell, KY passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020. Christina was a devoted wife and mother and she took great pride in her grandchildren and loved attending their many events. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish where she was very devoted to her faith and was a friend to everyone she met. Christina is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, William Gerdes; devoted mother to, Rita Garrett (William), Doris Wilker (Jerry), Barbara Koplyay (Stephen), Connie Boggs (Sam), Bill Gerdes (Annette), Monica Littrell (Michael), and Lori Tenhundfeld (Rob); loving grandmother of, Elizabeth Garrett Halpin (Sam), Christina and Katherine Koplyay, Connor and Austin Frohn, Will Boggs, Benny, Natalie and Matthew Gerdes, Emma and Sarah Littrell, Ellen, Jack, Luke and Ryan Tenhundfeld; beloved daughter of the late, Bernard and Bernardine Huntelmann; dear sister of, Hermann Huntelmann, the late Adelheid Munk, Helena Book, Bernhardine Kreuzhermes, the late Heinrich Huntelmann and Bernard Huntelmann, all of Germany. She is also survived by many extended family members, including numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church (Ft. Mitchell, KY) from 11:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 12:00 noon. Interment will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com