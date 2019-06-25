|
Christine Dettmer
Southgate - Christine M. (nee Young) Dettmer, 57, of Southgate passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Helen R. (nee Gorzelnik)Young. She is survived by her beloved husband, Larry Dettmer, her devoted sons, Larry (Kristen) and Matt Dettmer and her dear sister Pam Ziggler. Chris served in the United States Air Force. She attended the Air Force Academy and received her Masters in Business from the University of Arkansas. Chris was co-owner of Expedia CruiseShipCenters. Visitation at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 Ft. Thomas Ave., on Wednesday (June 26) from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place, (Southgate), at 1:30 p.m. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery on Friday (June 28). Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Northern Kentucky P.O. Box 369 Union, KY 41091. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 25, 2019