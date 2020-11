Or Copy this URL to Share

Christine E. Hoffman (nee Ormond) beloved mother of Kevin (Elizabeth) and Sean Hoffman, dear grandmother Colleen and Caroline Hoffman, devoted sister of Maureen Dorsey, Brian, and Patrick Ormond, best friend, her dog Lexie. Died Nov. 20, 2020, at age 69. Residence Anderson Twp. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









