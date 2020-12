I am so very sorry to hear that my childhood friend Chris, has died. We went thru 8 years of grade school at Cardinal Pacelli together and she lived up the road from me. We went to different high schools and lost touch after high school. I will always remember Chris and her large, Irish family, especially when my father died in 7th grade. I very much needed to feel close to people and the Ormond's in so many ways provided that for me.



Chris and another friend, Pam, and I were caught up in the Beatle craze of the early 60s and some of my fondest memories are of her and Pam and I sitting around in Chris' room listening to Beatles records.



Rest in peace my old friend. I will keep my memories of you and thereby keep you alive in them.



May the road rise to meet you

May the wind be at your back

May the sun shine warm upon your face

May the rain fall softly on your fields

And until we meet again

May you keep safe

In the gentle loving arms of God

Sallie Raymond Mullinger

Friend