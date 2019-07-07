Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:30 PM
1940 - 2019
Christine (Kiser) Hughes Obituary
Christine Hughes (nee Kiser)

Fort Mitchell - Christine Hughes (nee Kiser), 78, of Fort Mitchell, passed away on July 1, 2019 at Florence Park Care Center. She was the daughter of the late Asa and Greathel (Patrick) Kiser. In January, 1964 Christine married David Hughes and he survives. She retired from the IRS as a tax examiner, and was a member of the AKC, Irish Setter and Boxer Clubs of America where she enjoyed showing dogs and judging dog shows. She was a huge supporter of her husband David's hobbies including softball and car racing. Christine enjoyed traveling, and she loved spending time with her family.

Along with her parents Asa and Greathel Kiser, Christine was preceded in death by her brothers Charles, Jerry and Dennis Kiser and her sister Gloria Morgan.

Christine is survived by her husband David Hughes; daughters Charissa Hughes-Dimitriadis, Karen (Alan) Voss and Suzanne (Greg) Jones; grandchildren Ryan, Jared, Amber, Tyler, Hilary, Dylan, Lane, Logan and Cameron; great granddaughter Alison; sister Patty Stevens; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family has suggested memorial contributions be named to , 644 Linn St # 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203 to further research in the area of dementia.

A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm. A private burial will take place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens on July 10 at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 7 to July 8, 2019
