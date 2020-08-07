Christine M. Damron
Woodlawn - Age 79. Passed away on August 5, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Curtis & Margaret (nee Trammel) Damron. Dear sister of LaDonna (the late Richard) Weeks, Jorene Mallory, Doris (Robert Nurre) Connolly, and Gary Damron. Also survived by numerous nieces & nephews. Visitation will be at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 10 am until time of service at 11 am. Burial will follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens. See vorhisandryan.com