1/1
Christine M. Schoonover
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine M. Schoonover

Cincinnati - Christine M. Schoonover passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020. Christine was born in Olympia, Washington on May 12, 1947 to Margaret and Rodney Stone. She is the eldest of ten children. Christine earned her Bachelor's degree at St. Martin's University in Lacey, Washington and her Master's degree in Education from Manhattan College in Riverdale, NY. Following a stint teaching special needs children in the Bahamas, Christine moved to Cincinnati and began a career in real estate. She helped shape Cincinnati's downtown, acting as a catalyst in the development of its "downtown living" renaissance. Through her efforts with numerous developers, many condominiums sprang up in Over-the-Rhine and the CBD. The most notable project is Park Place at Lytle, where she helped Miller Valentine acquire the former Polk Building and create 114 upscale residences. With the help of the team she assembled, she sold all of them in just 18 months. Projects like this, coupled with Mayor Charlie Luken's steadfast support, formed the foundation upon which 3CDC was able to carry on the revitalization of downtown. Christine lived, worked, played and volunteered in downtown Cincinnati! Following a diagnosis of Alzheimer's in 2016, Christine retired as Sales VP with Sibcy Cline. She served as a board member of Keep Cincinnati Beautiful, Downtown Residents' Council, Over the Rhine Chamber of Commerce, YWCA, Architectural Foundation of Cincinnati (past president), and Mercantile Library. Christine was named one of the Top 10 Business Women in Cincinnati, Top Sales Person by the Cincinnati Business Courier, a Mayor's Ambassador for the City, and was honored as a member of the Cincinnati Board of Realtor's Circle of Excellence for 27 years. Christine is survived by her loving husband, business partner and adventure travel companion, George Verkamp, her mother, Margaret Stone, her siblings Russell, Paul, Sam, Mary Margaret, Tessie, Katie, Lizzie, Emily, and Molly and many extended family members. Family & friends are welcome to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 12:00 noon at St. Francis de Sales Church or participate via 'live stream' from St. Francis de Sales Church web site, https://stfrancisds.com/live-mass-homilies/. Donations in Christine's name can be made to St. Francis de Sales, 1600 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, 45206 or to Alzheimer's Association, 601 Linn St., #1006, Cincinnati, 45203. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved