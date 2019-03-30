Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Christine McPherson Obituary
Christine McPherson

Newport - Christine McPherson, 38, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas. She was a homemaker who loved making funny videos with her children, singing and doing surveys. Her family loved her attempts at cooking and her mother loved trying to help her, but a chef she was not! Christine was bright, vibrant and had the most infectious laugh and she was always daddy's little girl. Most importantly, she loved her daughters, Jayda and Kendra, more than anything on earth. She is also survived by her husband, Wade Hamilton of Newport; parents, James and Ellen McPherson of Walton; birth mom, Libby and 2 biological brothers, Donavon and Kevin. Visitation is on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the hour of Service at 4:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
