Christine Ravencraft
Erlanger, KY - Christine Ravencraft, age 88, of Erlanger passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at her son's home in Flatwoods, KY. She was born the daughter of the late Oscar and Rose Marie Christy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Ravencraft Sr. Survivors include two sons, James E. Ravencraft II (Sandy) and Joe E. Ravencraft (Vicki); granddaughters, Kristie Dickess (Bryan), Megan Ravencraft, and Rebecca Gripshover (Jesse) and great grandchildren, Deliah Bailey, Easton Mullins and Daisy Joe Gripshover. Services were held privately at the convenience of the family and Christine was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Erlanger. To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019