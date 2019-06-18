Services
Newcomer Northern Kentucky Chapel
4350 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 878-1777
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Christine Reed North Obituary
Christine Reed North

Hebron - Age 93, of Hebron, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born in Barnwell, South Carolina on April 8, 1926 to Joseph and Janie Sanders (nee Knoff). Christine was a long time member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She married Owen North on October 28, 1949. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Reed North; and her 7 siblings. Christine is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Owen North; her daughter, Janet Duncan; her son, Jimmy North; her grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northern Kentucky Chapel, 4350 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018. Burial will be held at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 18 to June 27, 2019
