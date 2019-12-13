|
Christine Voet
Cincinnati - Christine M. Voet, beloved daughter of Harry and Mary Ann Voet, sister of Harry Voet Jr., survived by many nieces and nephews. Christine passed-away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at age 60. Visitation Monday, December 16 at All Saints Church, 8939 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati OH 45236, from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to All Saints Education Fund, St. Ursula Academy or the . Condolences at GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019