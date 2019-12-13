Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Voet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Voet

Add a Memory
Christine Voet Obituary
Christine Voet

Cincinnati - Christine M. Voet, beloved daughter of Harry and Mary Ann Voet, sister of Harry Voet Jr., survived by many nieces and nephews. Christine passed-away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at age 60. Visitation Monday, December 16 at All Saints Church, 8939 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati OH 45236, from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to All Saints Education Fund, St. Ursula Academy or the . Condolences at GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -