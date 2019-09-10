|
|
Christopher A. "Chris" Sonnenberg
- - Christopher A. "Chris" Sonnenberg loving son of Jennifer J. (nee Schank) Sonnenberg and Paul C. Sonnenberg, dear brother of Steven A. and Madelyn A. Sonnenberg, Sarah A. (Dustin) Teetor, devoted uncle of Carter and Miles, beloved grandson of Martin and Jane Schank, and the late Patricia Sonnenberg, also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Died Aug. 31, 2019 in Pompano Beach, FL, formerly of Anderson Twp. A Celebration of Life Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Sat. Sept. 14, at 1 PM. Friends may visit on Sat. from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Memorials to 1st Step Behavioral Health of Pompano Beach, FL.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 10, 2019