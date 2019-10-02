Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Wilder City Building
520 Licking Pike
Wilder, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Carrier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Carrier

Add a Memory
Christopher Carrier Obituary
Christopher Carrier

Highland Heights - Christopher Wayne Carrier, 49, of Highland Heights, KY passed away on September 29, 2019 at Mercy Hospital. He was the owner of Wilder Creations. He was the son of Gary Wayne and Denise (Dawn) Carrier. He was an avid member of the Retreads Tire Club in Ft. Thomas. His passion was all things cars. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife; Tina Carrier. Sons; Dylan, Dustin and Drew Carrier. Timothy and Thomas Kelly. Daughter; Tammy (Dan) Stanton. Paternal Grandfather; Doug Dawn. Along with 3 Grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Wilder City Building, 520 Licking Pike, Wilder, KY 41071 from 6:30 pm-9 pm. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now