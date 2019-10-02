|
Christopher Carrier
Highland Heights - Christopher Wayne Carrier, 49, of Highland Heights, KY passed away on September 29, 2019 at Mercy Hospital. He was the owner of Wilder Creations. He was the son of Gary Wayne and Denise (Dawn) Carrier. He was an avid member of the Retreads Tire Club in Ft. Thomas. His passion was all things cars. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife; Tina Carrier. Sons; Dylan, Dustin and Drew Carrier. Timothy and Thomas Kelly. Daughter; Tammy (Dan) Stanton. Paternal Grandfather; Doug Dawn. Along with 3 Grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Wilder City Building, 520 Licking Pike, Wilder, KY 41071 from 6:30 pm-9 pm. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2019