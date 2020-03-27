Services
Berry - passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the vibrant age of 51. He was born in Ft. Thomas, KY on September 25, 1968; the son of Homer and Sherry (nee Kirk) Carson. Chris proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during Operation Desert Storm. In his spare time, Chris loved to work on cars-old or new, every make and model. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his seven children whom he loved deeply. Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Sherry Carson and his two sisters, Jennifer Carson and Dreama Carson. Those surviving to carry on Chris' legacy include his wife of 11 years, Bridgette Carson; children, Angela (Thad) Hamilton, Brandi (Mike) Ponchot, Kristie Carson, Alexis-Lynn Carson, Clayton Carson, Braydon Carson and Dreama-Lynn Carson; siblings, Holly Kay Reed, Dawn (Kevin) Fannin, Heather (Paul) Anspach and Matthew (Vikki) Carson; grandchildren, Colin Hamilton, Carly Hamilton, Lucas Ponchot, Carter Ponchot, Kylee Ponchot, Landon Ponchot, Jeremiah Ponchot, and Braylen Carson; 22 nieces and nephews; as well as many cousins, other close relatives and friends. Due to new regulations set by the State of Kentucky, the services for Chris will be handled in private. The family is planning to have a public memorial once these regulations subside. We appreciate everyone's understanding during this time. He will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy for Chris can be made to the Carson Family c/o Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence or share a memory of Chris to let them know you are thinking about them during this difficult time, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
