Christopher Duke Browning



Norwood - 47, son of Bud (deceased) and June, brother to Tony, Kelly, and Scott, father to Jordan, Dylan, and Allison, uncle to many nephews. Chris was a lifetime Norwood resident died peacefully June 21 from heart disease. A Memorial service will be held at Tredway-Pollitt-Staver Funeral Home 6:00pm - 8-00pm Tuesday June 30, 2020.









