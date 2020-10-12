Christopher Gilbert
Demossville - Christopher Lee Gilbert (28) of Demossville, KY passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born in Ft. Thomas, KY on May 2, 1992, son of John Gilbert and Abilene "Abby" Simons Gilbert. Chris worked at Dalmatian Fire, Inc as a fire sprinkler fitter and belonged to Local Union 669. In addition to his parents Chris is survived by his daughter Emma Rose Gilbert, fiancé Sabrina Sebastian, brothers Jason Gilbert, Dustin Gilbert and Joshua Gilbert and grandmother Eileen Lowery. Visitation will be held 11-3pm on Oct. 14, 2020 at Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral service will immediately follow at 3pm, also at the funeral home. Chris' final resting place will be at Lenoxburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Emma Rose Gilbert. Online condolences can be made to peoplesfuneralhomes.com