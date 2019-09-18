|
|
Christopher "Chris" J. Peace
Cold Spring - Christopher 'Chris' J. Peace, 60, of Cold Spring, passed away on September 13, 2019 in Cold Spring, KY. Chris was a Communication Tech with Verizon Inc. for 30 plus years. Chris was a United States Air Force Veteran. Chris was a lover of good food, good friends, and most of all music. Chris loved the local music scene, He played with several local bands over the years. In the early years Chris could be found jammin in local parks with friends, later he was a founding member of the local band ARC. They played venues like the Roundup Club, Annies, Utopia and Tomorrows downtown. Most recently Chris could be found playing with the Peacemakers locally or Touring the States with his son's band the Shaun Peace Band. He was also an accomplished recording artist, who recorded at legendary Ardent studios along with Grammy Winning Producers such as Mark Neill. Chris was preceded in death by his brother Danny Peace, his father, William Peace, and his mother, Mary Ellen Laakensen. Chris is survived by his son, Shaun Peace, his daughter, Sarah Peace, and the love of his life Sharon Peace, his brothers, Phil Peace, and Dave Peace. Memorial Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019