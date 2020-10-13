Christopher Jason Kelly



of Latonia, KY better known as Buddha passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, October 12. Buddha was only 43 years old, but lived a life full of good friends and meaningful memories. Even through his pain and suffering he always made tine for the people he loved. He is survived by his Mother Phyllis Kelly, his Son Zachary Vice, his 3 brothers Scott, Steve, and Pat Kelly, his 4 sisters Gina Kelly, Carolyn McClellan, Kay Thiess, Joann Schaub, along with his 2 grandchildren Cassius and Carter Vice. Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Taylor Mill KY on Thursday October 15th with cremation to follow.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store