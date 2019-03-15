|
CHRISTOPHER KEVIN WISEMAN
Dayton - Christopher "Chris" Kevin Wiseman, 59, Dayton, KY, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 surrounded by his devoted sons and family. Born on November 11, 1959 in Dayton, KY, Chris was the son of the late David and Kathryn Wiseman. He worked as a Foreman for Baker Concrete and construction for 20 years before moving to a position as Foreman for Wiseman Construction where he assisted his brother for 10 years. Chris was also the Owner and Operator of Wiseman Laundry with his father for over 25 years. He was a man who loved to work and fix things. If you had a problem, it became his problem until it was fixed. He loved to fish, cook and watch sports, especially Reds Baseball, UK Basketball and Bengals Football. Chris was a devoted family man who loved to spend time with his close friends and family. He never missed one of his grandchildren's sporting events. In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by his brother: Wayne Wiseman. He is survived by the love of his life for over 39 years: Kimberly Wiseman; sons: Jeremy (Pennie) Wiseman and Jason (Nikki) Wiseman; brothers: John David (Terri) Wiseman, Ted (Laurie) Wiseman, Phil (Shelly) Wiseman and Danny (Brenda) Wiseman; sisters: Debbie (Bruce) Becker, Mary (Mike) Bishop and Sue (Shelby) Fryman; grandchildren: Mason, Hunter, Colton, Chloe and Logan and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held for Chris on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Twin Oaks Country Club, 450 East 43rd Street, Covington, KY 41015. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2019