|
|
Christopher Lee Saylor
Williamstown - Christopher Lee Saylor, 46, of Williamstown, Kentucky passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019.
He was born in Covington, Kentucky. on December 9, 1972 to the late Eddie G. Saylor and Geneva Williams (nee Watkins).
Christopher is survived by his mother, Geneva (Jack) Williams; three children Trenton Lee Saylor, Blake Kristen Saylor and Dakota Moses; two sisters Christi Winkle and Chasity Schull; wife Christi L. Saylor; partner Stacye Gentry as well as nieces, nephews and a host of other family members and friends.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, May 4, 2019 with a visitation from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northern Kentucky Chapel, 4350 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018. Burial will follow at Burlington Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 1, 2019