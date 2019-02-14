Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Church of Christ
6080 Camp Ernst Rd
Burlington, KY
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
First Church of Christ
6080 Camp Ernst Rd
Burlington, KY
Ludlow - Christopher William Lokesak, 32, of Ludlow, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. Christopher did welding and body work for Maaco in Florence. He was a member of First Church of Christ in Burlington. Christopher was an avid sports fan, especially basketball, golf, softball and exercise. He loved his children dearly and had a very loving and caring heart, and would give you the shirt of his back if you needed it. Survivors include his mother, Lisa (Butch) Dauwe of Dry Ridge; father, James Lokesak of Covington; son, Jagger Lokesak; daughters, Kendra, Kaylee and Elena Lokesak; sister, Ashley (Mathew) Lokesak-Davis of Lawrenceburg, IN; brothers, Brian (Mary Beth) Lokesak of Littleton, CO, Daniel Lokesak in the U.S. Army; maternal grandmother, Peggy Johnson and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William "Si" Johnson, Laverne and John Rogers. Visitation is on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the hour of Service at 4:00 PM all in First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Rd, Burlington, KY 41005. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to New Perceptions, Inc., 1 Sperti Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
