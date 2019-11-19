|
|
Christopher Michael Greenberg
Cincinnati - At the age of 21, Christopher was living independently and trying to make it on his own. But in early October of 2019, he lost his battle with mental illness and took his own life. Christopher was very intelligent, creative, and had a wonderful dry sense of humor. He loved to travel and even made trips to London and Japan. He was very intuitive and enjoyed going to the theatre and was very insightful in critiquing the show afterwards. He showed great potential in many different areas including music, dance, fencing, horseback riding, and even achieved his PADI certification in SCUBA. He loved technology and was a self taught expert when it came to computers. He is survived by his parents Joel D. Greenberg and Leanne (Linder) Greenberg, his nana Fou Linder, uncles Mark Linder and Fred Wolters, aunt Marilyn (Greenberg) Wolters, and first cousin Alissa Wolters. He is also survived by many other relatives and his cat James. We request that no flowers be sent. If you care to make a donation, please consider NAMI Southwest Ohio (National Alliance on Mental Illness) 4055 Executive Park Dr. Ste. #450, Cincinnati, OH 45241. More information can be found at their website which is namiswoh.org They offer many services and all are free. A simple graveside service will take place Friday November 22 at 10:00AM at Greenlawn Cemetery in Milford. Special online condolences can be made to family and friends at www.jcbattleandsons.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019