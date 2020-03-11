|
Christopher Paul
Highland Heights - Christopher M. Paul, 78, of Highland Heights, passed away on Tuesday, March 10th at the VA Medical Center, Cincinnati. He was a retired Graphic Artist with Downing Displays. Chris graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York City. He received his B.A. Degree from California State University at Fullerton. He completed his M.E.A. Degree at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Chris proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. After retirement he played his bagpipes for many military events. He often rode his Harley wearing his camouflage kilt for these occasions. For ten years in a row he played in Washington D.C. at the Vietnam Wall to honor Gold Star Mother's during Rolling Thunder. Chris was a member of Highland United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir. He also belonged to Cincinnati Chapter of Harley Owners Group (HOG); Task Force Omega; American Legion; Caledonian Society; and the 35th Indiana Pipes and Drums. He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. & Frances (nee. MacLaren) Paul. Chris is survived by his loving wife, Ginger (nee. Owens) Paul; sons, Andrew & Jon (Brandi) Paul; brother, Jamie (Carlie) Paul and sister, Tina (Greg Christie) Paul. Family will receive friends at Highland United Methodist Church, 314 N. Ft. Thomas Avenue, Ft. Thomas, KY 41075, from 10:00am to 11:00am on Friday, March 13, 2020. A Memorial Service to follow at 11:00am at the church. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials may be made to the . Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer