Christopher R. Morton
- - Christopher R. Morton, age 46, father of William Shook. Beloved son of Gearld and the late Yvonne Morton. Dear brother of Michael Morton. Uncle of Nicholas Morton. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Graveside service to be held Monday, August 5th at 11:30 am at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington, August 5th, from 10-11.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 1, 2019