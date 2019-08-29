|
Christopher Scott Olliges
Batavia, formerly of Bellevue, Kentucky - Chris Scott Olliges, 44, of Batavia, Ohio formerly of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away on August 24, 2019. He was born May 25, 1975 in Fort Thomas, KY to Charles E. and Sandra (Forge) Olliges. Chris graduated from Newport Central Catholic, he received his associate degree from Oklahoma State. He is a retired Tech Sgt. from the United States Air Force where he received countless service awards. He was currently working for the US Postal Service in Milford, Ohio. Chris was a volunteer fire fighter, he loved riding his Yellow Harley, Music, UK basketball and had a love for animals, especially his birds. Chris is survived by his Wife, Angie (nee Sucher) Olliges, Son, Collin Sucher, Father and Mother, Charlie and Sandy (Forge) Olliges, Sister, Sarah (Jamey) White, Brother, Matt (Kelly) Olliges, Mother-in-law, Sandy Thacker Sucher, Brother-in-law, Michael (Jennifer) Sucher, soon to arrive Grand Baby Sucher in February, Loving uncle to, Clare Olliges, Quinn White, Evan White, Allison Sucher, and Noah Sucher. Visitation 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, Kentucky. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:00 am Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. Francis DeSales Church, 1600 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45206, with Rev. Gene Contadino, officiating. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors,Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the , 223 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Suite 301,Nashville, TN 37203. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019