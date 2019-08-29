Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Francis DeSales Church
1600 Madison Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Olliges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Scott Olliges


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Christopher Scott Olliges Obituary
Christopher Scott Olliges

Batavia, formerly of Bellevue, Kentucky - Chris Scott Olliges, 44, of Batavia, Ohio formerly of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away on August 24, 2019. He was born May 25, 1975 in Fort Thomas, KY to Charles E. and Sandra (Forge) Olliges. Chris graduated from Newport Central Catholic, he received his associate degree from Oklahoma State. He is a retired Tech Sgt. from the United States Air Force where he received countless service awards. He was currently working for the US Postal Service in Milford, Ohio. Chris was a volunteer fire fighter, he loved riding his Yellow Harley, Music, UK basketball and had a love for animals, especially his birds. Chris is survived by his Wife, Angie (nee Sucher) Olliges, Son, Collin Sucher, Father and Mother, Charlie and Sandy (Forge) Olliges, Sister, Sarah (Jamey) White, Brother, Matt (Kelly) Olliges, Mother-in-law, Sandy Thacker Sucher, Brother-in-law, Michael (Jennifer) Sucher, soon to arrive Grand Baby Sucher in February, Loving uncle to, Clare Olliges, Quinn White, Evan White, Allison Sucher, and Noah Sucher. Visitation 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, Kentucky. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:00 am Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. Francis DeSales Church, 1600 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45206, with Rev. Gene Contadino, officiating. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors,Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the , 223 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Suite 301,Nashville, TN 37203. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now