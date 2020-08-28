1/2
Mt. Olive - Christopher Shane Strong, Mt. Olive, KY, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 53. Shane proudly served our country in the United States Air Force for 14yrs. upon returning home and pursuing he passion as a farmer which he loved so much. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. He was preceded in death by his sister, Christina Strong and grandparents, Conley and Beatrice Strong and Dale Hall Sr. and Vernetta Bowman. Shane is survived by his loving parents, David and Betty Jo (nee: Hall) Strong, brother, Christian (Mindy) Strong and daughter, Dani Strong Kitts. He also leaves behind, his grandfather, Ralph Bowman, grandchildren, Tegan Britton, Nate Clark, Aven and Zis Butler and Ellee Kitts along with his uncle, Dall Hall Jr., 3 nieces, 1 nephews and numerous aunts and uncles. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Shane Strongs Grandchildren Fund, FCN Bank, 228 N. Meridian St. PO Box 460, Sunman, IN 47041. Online condolences can be sent to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
