Claire A. Burlage
Cold Spring - Claire A. Burlage (nee. Droege), 94, of Cold Spring and formerly of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Thursday, July 2nd at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. She was a caring homemaker and a prolific baker of cookies, cakes, and breads. Her family relished the Christmas care packages they received from her each year. A lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Claire enjoyed the game of baseball and was passionate about staying active herself, participating in fitness classes and swimnastics at her local YMCA. When she wasn't at the gym or watching her Reds, she read mystery novels and played Scrabble. Her family will remember her always for the kindness, thoughtfulness, and selflessness of her love. Claire was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Burlage and brothers, Jack, William & Bobby Droege. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Jo (Bruce) Deacon & Nancy (Dan) Koeninger; son, David (Karen) Burlage; 7 grandchildren: Kurt Deacon, Matt (Briana) Deacon, Brian Burlage, Ben Burlage, Kelly (Matt) Hugenschmidt, Kevin (Sarah) Koeninger & Katelyn (Matt) Ruschau; 5 great grandchildren: Ethan and Harrison Koeninger, Elliott and Oliver Hugenschmidt & Ellie Ruschau; and twin brother, Joseph Droege. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 14th at St. Thomas Church, Ft. Thomas with the entombment to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards. Memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Church, 26 E. Villa Pl., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 or the St. Charles Community, 600 Farrell Dr., Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com
. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.