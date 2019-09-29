Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
5361 Dry Ridge Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
5361 Dry Ridge Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Claire Ann (Rumpke) Stepaniak


1931 - 2019
Claire Ann (Rumpke) Stepaniak Obituary
Claire Ann Stepaniak (nee Rumpke)

Colerain Twp. - Claire Ann Stepaniak (nee Rumpke). Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Stepaniak for 49 years. Devoted mother of Walter (Carol) Stepaniak, Patrick (Debbie) Stepaniak, LaVonne (Steve) Weiss, Matthew (Patty) Stepaniak, Carleen (Bob) Thompson, Jennifer Schnee, Renee (Bill) Gregg, Joseph Stepaniak, Gail (Gary) Sheppard, Claire (Randy) Reynolds, Priscilla (Tom) Clayton, Annette (Tim) Clayton, Christine (Sean) Stevens, the late Jan Stepaniak, and the late Mary Claire Stepaniak. Loving sister of the late Lois (the late Ed) Rosselot, the late Wilma (Bill) Reinert, and William J. (Bonnie) Rumpke. Also survived by 43 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, numerous nieces & nephews, and sister-in-law Kathy Stepaniak. Claire Ann entered eternal life on September 26, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5th from 9 AM until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45252. Entombment to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to or to the Down's Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
