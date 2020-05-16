Claire Jacobs
Claire Jacobs

Burlington - Helen Claire Jacobs, of Burlington, Kentucky, passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Elmer Jacobs; cherished daughter of the late Bernard and Clara Budde; devoted mother of: Louis (Pam Evans) Jacobs, Jerry (Richard Spolzino) Jacobs, Bridget (Greg) Breetz, Claire Selm, Margaret (Tim) Robbins, Jimmy (Susan Schroth) Jacobs, Tracy (Pete) Scheben, Anita (Tim) Beck, Jeff (Cindy Fritz) Jacobs; dear sister of: Dr. Richard Budde Sr., Virginia Conrady, Sr. Mary Bernard Clare, SND, as well as the late Bernadette Singer, Jerome A. Budde Sr., Mary Alice Martz; loving grandmother to 15 grandchildren: Jeremy (Lisa) Jacobs, Ben (Rachael) Jacobs, Zach (Katie) Jacobs, Jason (Emily) Breetz, Mark (Elishia) Breetz, Josh Selm, Jessica (fiancé Zachary Collins) Robbins, Sara Robbins, Jennifer Robbins, Therese (Spencer) Stork, Katie (Gary) Rice, Tom Beck, Ryan (Katie) Beck, Shelly Beck, and Christopher Jacobs; loving great-grandmother to 14 great-grandchildren; caring aunt of many nieces and nephews; as well as a mentor and friend to many. Claire was a Registered Nurse before she became a very dedicated wife and mother. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. She made every occasion special through her creativity and love of baking and cooking. She was a prayer warrior, and loved to pray the rosary. Just like Mary, she brought Jesus to others through her prayer, service, and love. Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held in private at the convenience of her family. She will be laid to rest at St. John Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY next to her husband Elmer. Memorial contributions in Claire's honor may be made to: Sisters of Notre Dame at 1601 Dixie Hwy, Park Hills, KY 41017 or to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church at 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
