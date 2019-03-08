Services
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of All Saints
5800 State Park Rd
Fox Lake, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of All Saints
5800 State Park Rd
Fox Lake, IL
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Williamsburg Cemetery
824 Gay St.
Williamsburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire L. Thompson


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Claire L. Thompson Obituary
Claire L. Thompson

- - Claire L. Thompson, age 80, passed away on March 4, 2019. She was born September 29, 1938 in Columbus OH. Claire was a beloved mother and grandmother but was also a pioneering, successful career woman serving as a nurse, educator, and business manager. In her retirement, she was an active member of the DAR and Eastern Star.

Claire is survived by her sons Jeff P. Thompson and wife Kathy; Michael L. Thompson and husband Peter Hillman; grandsons Caleb Thompson and wife Antoinette; Josh Thompson and fiancée Alyssa Rudawsky.

She will be laid to rest on Monday, March 11 at 11am at Williamsburg Cemetery, Gay St, Williamsburg, Ohio.

Arrangements entrusted to: Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
Download Now