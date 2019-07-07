Services
Clara Ann Kissel


1938 - 2019
Taylor Mill, KY - Clara "Cluck" Ann Kissel, 81, of Taylor Mill, KY, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born in Midway, KY, on February 3, 1938 to the late Stanley and Nellie Guynn. Her biggest joys were spending time with her grandchildren, playing Yahtzee and Sunday meals with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Russell Kissel Sr.; son: Chris Reinhart and daughter: Debra Shockley. Clara is survived by her sons: Joseph Reinhart and Russell E. (Trisha) Kissel Jr.; grandchildren: Josh Reinhart, J.J. Reinhart, Jacob Reinhart, Eric Reinhart, Trevor Butts, Dahlia Kissel and Russell C. Kissel and numerous great-grandchildren. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 7 to July 11, 2019
