Clara "Jean" Brandy
Anderson Twp. - Clara "Jean" Brandy (nee Parrish) beloved wife of the late Rev. Dr. Michael Brandy, devoted mother of Michael (Patricia) Brandy, Pattie (Mark) Combs, and Frank (Melissa) Brandy, loving grandmother of Joseph, Elizabeth (Brad), Katherine, Maria, and Michael, great-grandmother of Emma, dear sister of Betty (Bill) Farlow. Died Aug. 22, 2020 at age 88. Resident of Anderson Twp. Private Family Service due to the Covid-19. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
of Greater Cincinnati. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.