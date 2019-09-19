Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Katenkamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara E. Katenkamp


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Clara E. Katenkamp Obituary
Clara E. Katenkamp

West Chester, OH - (nee Koonen) Born March 9, 1924 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Edward and Verna Koonen. Beloved wife of Bill Katenkamp for 28 years and the late Herman Roesel for 44 years. Devoted mother of Karen (Jerry) Combs and Greg (Debbie) Roesel. Loving grandmother of Rod Combs, Vergil Roesel, Kerry (Lisa) Combs and Jenny (Matt) Ustick. Great-grandmother of Amy and Andy Combs. Dear sister of the late Polly (William) Koonen-Newton and Mary Jane (Charles) DeVore. Dear aunt of Rene' (Dale) Haarman. Great-aunt of Sara Haarman (Donald) Whitcomb and Joe Haarman. Step-mother of Linda (Sam) Bitter, William Katenkamp, Debbie (Mike) Khulenberg and Brad Katenkamp. She passed away Tuesday September 17, 2019 at age 95. Funeral services to be held privately. Burial will take place at Oak HIll Cemetery. Memorials may be directed in her name to a charity of donor's choice. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now