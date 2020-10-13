Clara E. Yannetti
Union Township - Beloved wife of the late Anthony Yannetti, loving mother of Karen, Teresa, Ann, Joe (Michele) Yannetti and Barb (Art) Zais, devoted grandmother of Nichole, Evan and Brenna Yannetti, Chenoa, Antonia and Isaac Zais, dear sister of Frank (Rita) Heikenfeld, Passed Oct.11, 2020, age 87, resident of Union Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, Fri. Oct. 16th, St. Veronica Church, 4473 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Rd. 45244, Visitation 6PM to 8PM Thurs. Oct 15th, Evans Funeral Home, Milford. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
or the Diabetes Association
