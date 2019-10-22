Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
Clara (Nee: Yaeger) Heekin

Clara (Nee: Yaeger) Heekin

Clara (Nee: Yaeger) Heekin beloved wife of Michael "Jim" Heekin. Devoted mother of Gina (Mike) Long, Francie (Terry) Bossman, Harold Heekin and the late Michael S. Heekin. Cherished grandmother of Mike, Gina, Brittany, Fred, Alex, Ashtin, Zachary and the late Jimmy. Caring great-grandmother of nine. Loving sister of Mary (the late: Bob) Bush and Mickey (Kathy) Yaeger. Also survived numerous other family and friends. Visitation will take place on Fri. Oct. 25th from 5:00pm until 7:00pm held at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Rd. 451-8800. Funeral services will be Sat. Oct. 26th at 10:00am at the funeral home. If so desired, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
