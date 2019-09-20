|
|
Clara Tudor
Cincinnati - Clara Dieckmann Tudor was born January 11, 1935 in Cincinnati, daughter of Irma Becky and Ferdinand H. Dieckmann and died August 26,2019 in Arizona. She was a native of Clifton and a 1953 graduate of Walnut Hills High School. In 1954, she married the late Col. Ronald Tudor. They had 5 children and lived thru out the world. She is survived by her 5 children who live in the western states; Richard Tudor, Susan Dallas, Elizabeth Wilson, Ken Tudor and Doug Tudor, also two granddaughters and her older sister, Emma Dieckmann Hartkemeier, Clifton. She was cremated and will be interned at Hillside Chapel - Catchen Family F.H., 525 M. L. K. Dr., Cincinnati, Ohio.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019