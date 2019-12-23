|
Clare Ann Dunham
Cincinnati - Clare Ann, age 88, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, December 22, 2019 peacefully with family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years Raymond Dunham. Clare is survived by Raylene (Robert) Barnett , Denise (Fred) Koch, Janice (the late James) Stephens , grandma to Bradley (Dayna) Barnett, Rebecca (Chris) Halcomb, Kelly (Stacy) Haney, Kim (Kevin) Munson, Kristen (Clifton) Brooks, Cynthia (Heath) Hostetler, James R. (Amber) Stephens, & Lisa (Sam) Hills and 25 great-grandchildren including the late Phoebe M. Brooks. Clare is also survived by her sister Rosemary (James) Sicking. Other siblings include the late John (Regina) Seufert, Rita (Dan) Young, and William Seufert. Clare felt very strongly about her faith in Jesus Christ, her Savior and Lord. She enjoyed spending time with family. Visitation to be held, Friday, December 27th, 10am at the Highview Christian Church, 2651 Adams Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231, with a Life Celebration immediately following at 12pm, with burial to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Donations can be made in Clare's honor to Highview Christian Church, or Cookson Hills Christian Children's Home, 60416 OK-10, Kansas, OK 74347. www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019