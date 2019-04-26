|
|
Clare H. Turner died peacefully on April 15, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Ariel Jane [Paul] Langseth; three daughters, Cynthia Mason, Jennifer Maxwell and Cathy [Richard] Finke; three stepchildren Kathy [Dave] Berting; Don [Linda] Turner and Lesley Turner, their children and grandchildren. Born in Dayton, Ohio, Clare graduated from Miami University of Oxford, Ohio. She resided in Cincinnati from 1951 until 1988 when her husband, Tom, retired from Procter and Gamble. Avid golfers, they enjoyed Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida until 2002 and Glenmore Retirement Community thereafter. On April 18, 2019 a service was held at Westminster St. Augustine, [fna Glenmore]. A memorial service will take place in Cincinnati, Ohio in mid-August, 2019.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019