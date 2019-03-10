|
|
Clare M. Knollman
Formerly of North College Hill, OH - Age 55, passed away February 14, 2019. Daughter of Geraldine (Peck) and the late Lawrence H. Knollman; sister of Ronda (Ron) Bowman and Tom (Lisa) Knollman; aunt of Jessica Kroeger and Nate and Luke Bowman; and niece of Tom Peck. Also survived by other loving relatives and friends. A Memorial visitation is being held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2 pm until the Celebration of Life service at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4420 Carver Woods Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45242. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019