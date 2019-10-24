Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
315 W Plane St
Bethel, OH 45106
(513) 734-2228
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Julie Chapel, Mt. Notre Dame Health Center
699 E. Columbia Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
Sister Clare Ragazzo Osu

Sister Clare Ragazzo Osu Obituary
Sister Clare Ragazzo OSU

Cincinnati - RAGAZZO, Sister Clare (Frances Giovanna) Ragazzo, OSU, died peacefully at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center on October 6, 2019, at the age of 97. Beloved member of the Ursulines of Brown County for 67 years. Sister Clare is the dear sister of Adelaide Ragazzo Oliver of Aflex, Ky. Special aunt of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Vito E. and Mary M. Battistello Ragazzo and her brothers Vito E. Ragazzo, Jr. Sister Clare's primary ministry was education she taught at the School of the Brown County Ursulines, Ursuline Academy, St. Vivian's. Her teaching career spanned nearly four decades. After retiring from teaching she worked in the finance office at Comboni Missionaries, gardened and made and sold pressed flower note cards.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated on November 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Julie Chapel, Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Memorials may be sent to Mt. Notre Dame Health Center or to the Ursulines of Brown County, 20860 S.R. 251, St. Martin, OH 45118. Arrangements are being handled by E.C. Nurre Funeral Home Bethel,Ohio.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
