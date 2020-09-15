1/1
Clarence C. Lightfoot
Clarence C. Lightfoot

Dayton - Clarence C. Lightfoot, 89, of Dayton, KY, passed away on September 13, 2020 at his home in Dayton. Clarence was an electrician with the IBEW. Clarence enjoyed bowling, golfing and fishing. Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Carloumar D. (Irwin) Lightfoot, his sons, Chuck Lightfoot, and Rick Lightfoot, his daughter Cathy Skedel, and his brother Lou Lightfoot. Clarence is survived by his son Dave (Carmen) Lightfoot, his daughter, Barbara (Richie) Bowling, his brother, Paul Lightfoot, his sister, Anna Louise (Tom) McCants, 15 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 241 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, KY. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 1:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the ALS Association KY Chapter 8640 Haines Drive Suite F Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
